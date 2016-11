POLICE have attended a home in Tinana, with unconfirmed reports of a man making threats in the area.

It's believed the incident started about 1pm and police quickly attended the scene, with a man believed to have been wondering the Tinana area making threats near Iindah Rd West and Genrish Rd.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested as a result of the incident.

Police have been contacted but were unable to give a statement.

More to come.