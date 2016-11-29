Residents fuming after shark carcass dumped in Tinana

The rotting carcass was dumped in a council lot in Tinana, giving off a strong, unpleasant smell for residents.

THERE'S something fishy about the situation, but David Polzin is "disgusted” by it all.

The Tinana resident got a whiff of a truly awful sighting when he noticed someone flipping a bike trailer over on a council lot close to his property, which gave off a strong smell.

When he decided to go and take a look, he was completely shocked to discover the carcasses of several sharks and a stingray rotting in the sun.

Mr Polzin shared photos of the carcasses on social media, stating he was "digusted” how someone could do something like that.

"I feel sick in the stomach - it's rotten,” he said.

"If they wanted to go and catch these things, why go and dump it right next to someone's house?

"He couldn't be bothered to drop it into a wheelie bin - instead he dumped it on council property.”

The head of the shark was also found on the site. Contributed

The smell was so strong it made Mr Polzin's house stink of dead fish, even when he used a full tin of air freshener.

"In this weather, with the sun burning on it and the wind blowing it into the house, it's disgusting,” he said.

Social media users speculated the carcass could be that of a bull shark, an animal commonly found in the Mary River.

A spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said that bull sharks are not a protected species, but there was a maximum size limit of 1.5m and the bycatch should be disposed of responsibly.

Mr Polzin reported the incident to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"I'm disgusted that somebody could do that sort of thing. He just dumped it in the lot down there, not having the decency or respect for neighbours with the smell,” he said.

Council said they were investigating the incident.