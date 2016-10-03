27°
News

Residents 'horrified' by proposed 20-storey buildings

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Oct 2016 6:22 AM
Council election candidate - George Seymour. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Council election candidate - George Seymour. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FRASER Coast councillor George Seymour says he has been contacted by many worried residents who are "horrified" by the 20-storey towers proposed in Urangan.

A development application was lodged with the Fraser Coast council earlier this month with a proposal to build the towers on vacant land on the corner of the Esplanade and Boat Harbour Drive.

Cr Seymour said he was sure there must be some people who wanted the 20-storey buildings, but he hadn't heard from them.

"But I have heard from many residents who are horrified by it," he said.

"People are concerned about the massive increase in density and the increase of traffic this will cause as well as the implications for existing infrastructure.

"The massive increase in density will change the character of Hervey Bay.

"People have moved here and enjoy the lifestyle of a low- density city by the seaside.

"If they wanted to live on the Gold Coast they could have.

"What's most disappointing is that they won't even get a say as the planning scheme was changed to take away the community's right to object and provide comment."

Cr Seymour voiced his concerns at the conclusion of this week's council meeting.

The council is divided over the issue of 20-storey buildings, with Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft voicing his support for the development.

Both towers would stand 64 metres high and would include 390 apartments in total, aimed at the over-50s retirement market.

The development would include 775 car parks as well as swimming pools and a restaurant.

Urban Planet Town Planning lodged the proposal on behalf of Anscape Pty Ltd.

Cr Loft said it was fantastic that developers were looking to build here again.

He said the buildings would be a great boost to the Fraser Coast economy.

Along with Cr Seymour, James Hansen has also voiced concerns over the proposed development, while David Lewis said he wasn't generally in favour of 20-storey development, but the planning scheme allowed for it and there might be little the council could do to refuse the application.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the planning scheme specifically supported this type of development, while Darren Everard said he needed more time and Rolf Light said it would be inappropriate to comment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  council, development, fraser coast regional council, george seymour

