Residents urged to be vigilant after two break-ins

POLICE have urged residents to be vigilant after two houses were broken into earlier this week.

Two houses in Urangan were broken into between 10pm on Sunday night and 8am Monday morning.

Valuables and a sum of money were taken from the houses, which sit side-by-side on Cunningham St.

Assorted nine-carat gold jewellery, diamond earrings and other items were stolen from the first house.

The resident reported they woke in the morning to find the rear screen door was cut open, but the key left behind in the door.

The offenders entered the dining area and took the box with jewellery.

A sum of money was reported stolen from the second house.

A resident reported their purse was moved and cash stolen.

The offenders are believed to have entered through the side laundry door.

Investigations continue into both offences, but anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.