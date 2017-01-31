Restaurant owners abused over parking policies

Sworn at and abused - Manager of Margheriti's Kitchen, Jess Kopp, is pleading for some consideration from the Maryborough RSL patrons and staff, that park in front of the pizza shop.

JESS Kopp wasn't expecting the drama over a carpark to damage her business. But ongoing verbal abuse over the customer-reserved parking spaces outside her work has pushed her over the line.

The manager of Maryborough's Margheriti's Kitchen keeps a strict policy on parking spaces, with a sign outside of the Comet Place complex detailing their policy to tow unauthorised vehicles that park there.

But she claims drivers routinely disregard the signs she has placed there, instead using the car park to visit the RSL across the road.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

13 projects we're excited about on the Fraser Coast

Complaints against Crs Loft and Chapman resolved

Minister visits M'boro to discuss boosting industry

Ms Kopp detailed some of the abuse she had experienced from irate drivers who were not able to park.

"I got called a greedy w**** by an 80-year-old woman because she wanted a park. In front of some customers I got called a f****** retard by someone who just wandered on in," she said.

"These aren't the first incidents; I've seen staff abused and spat on when they put up reserved signs on car spaces."

The situation is so bad that the restaurant is losing business from people who can't pick up their orders at the restaurant.

Co-owner Marcus Foy said he had rang the RSL numerous times to try and sort out the issue, but said there had been no traction on the issue.

"It's costing us money, and reserved signs have been thrown in here with total disregard," he said.

Other businesses in the complex have also expressed concern over the use of parking spaces, with Jema Clinic receptionist Aliesha Yeates having personally seen some of the parking instances.

"I've seen people park there multiple times; they're the only two places here open at night, and the people stopping aren't in their shop," she said.