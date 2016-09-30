Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

UNITED Petroleum will soon announce the restaurants and cafes that will be set up in the Gunalda Service Centre.

The new service station will include a 350-seat food court, an outdoor playground and a truckers lounge.

With three businesses expected to open in the multimillion-dollar development, two establishments are expected to sign their contracts in the next few weeks, but one spot is left to be snapped up by a business.

Which restaurant franchise or café would you like to see fill the final spot? Let us know in the comment section below.