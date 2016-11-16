REVEALED: Fraser Coast's 'excellent' childcare centres

TWO Fraser Coast childcare centres have finished in the top 1% of the best childcare providers in Queensland.



Only 15 of Queensland childcare centres have been given an "excellent" rating for meeting national standards, which includes Torquay Kids Learning Centre and Condy Park Preschool and Kindergarten.



To get the status, services are measured against seven categories of the National Quality Standard (NQS) and given a rating based on these results.



Condy Park Preschool and Kindergarten director and service manager Kathryn Forgan-Flynn said the range of learning programs they offered and the kindergarten's relationship with the community helped in gaining the coveted honour.

"We have a very strong emphasis on nature-based learning," she said.



"Getting to the excellent status, takes a lot of work and is a team effort."



The kindergarten caters for about 140 families each year.



"We really work on listening to the children and families," Ms Forgan-Flynn said.



"For example, our playground will be rebuilt. The children designed it because they use it and they know what they need."