REVEALED: How every Fraser Coast childcare centre rates

KNOWING your kids are in safe hands when leaving them at a childcare centre is vital.

To help parents get an idea of a childcare centre, services get rated and have a ranking put on them.

The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority has released data which lists the rankings of childcare centres on the Fraser Cast.

The good news is that no childcare centre on the Fraser Coast has been listed as 'significant improvement required'.

And even better news, two of the region's childcare centres received the highest possible rating of 'excellent'.

There are only 15 childcare providers in the entire Queensland that have that ranking.

data released (current as of November 2016) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.

The five possible grades the centres could receive include: significant improvement required, working towards national quality standard, meeting national quality standard, exceeding national quality standard and excellent.

We've compiled a list of the region's childcare operators and how they rank.

HOW FRASER COAST CHILDCARE CENTRES RATE

Excellent:

Condy Park Pre School and Kindergarten

Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre

The 25 centres exceeding the national quality standard:

Bay Explorers Early Learning

Maryborough Community Kindergarten and Pre-Prep Schooling

Maryborough Central Early Learning Centre

Carramar Community Pre-School and Kindergarten

Bayside Early Learners

Community Kids Urangan Early Education Centre

East Street Kindy

Fraser Coast Anglican College Early Learning Centre

Fraser Coast Anglican College Roos Care

Goodstart Early Learning Pialba

Goodstart Early Learning Point Vernon

Helping Hands Pialba

Helping Hands Torquay

Hervey Bay Family Day Care Scheme

PCYC Hervey Bay School Age Care

St James Lutheran Community Kindergarten Hervey Bay

Star Of The Sea Catholic Child Care Centre

Sunshine Kindy Christian Education and Care Service

Xavier Kindergarten, Eli Waters

Maryborough and Districts Family Day Care Scheme

Maryborough Child Care Centre Inc

Tinana World Of Learning

Granville Community Kindergarten and Preschool Association Inc

Kids Choice Granville

Tinana Pre-School and Kindergarten

The 11 centres meeting the national quality standard:

Bayside Kids Childcare

Beach Road Child Care Centre

Community Kids Kawungan Early Education Centre

Goodstart Early Learning Dundowran

Helping Hands Yarrilee

Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care

Village Kids Childrens Centre - Torquay

Xavier Catholic College Outside School Hours Care

Maryborough World Of Learning

Goodstart Early Learning Maryborough 2

Village Kids Childrens Centre - Granville

The 6 centres are are working towards the national quality standard:

Fraser Coast Early Learning

Helping Hands Kawungan

Plaza Kidz Early Learning Centre

PCYC SAC - Maryborough

Unndennoo Kindergarten

EC Maryborough Junior Education

The 3 centres that have not yet been assessed:

Helping Hands Sandy Strait

St James Lutheran College Outside School Hours Care

Helping Hands Riverside