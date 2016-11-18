REVEALED: How every Fraser Coast childcare centre rates

KNOWING your kids are in safe hands when leaving them at a childcare centre is vital.
To help parents get an idea of a childcare centre, services get rated and have a ranking put on them.
The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority has released data which lists the rankings of childcare centres on the Fraser Cast.
The good news is that no childcare centre on the Fraser Coast has been listed as 'significant improvement required'.
And even better news, two of the region's childcare centres received the highest possible rating of 'excellent'.
There are only 15 childcare providers in the entire Queensland that have that ranking.
data released (current as of November 2016) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.
The five possible grades the centres could receive include: significant improvement required, working towards national quality standard, meeting national quality standard, exceeding national quality standard and excellent.
We've compiled a list of the region's childcare operators and how they rank.
HOW FRASER COAST CHILDCARE CENTRES RATE
Excellent:
Condy Park Pre School and Kindergarten
Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre
The 25 centres exceeding the national quality standard:
Bay Explorers Early Learning
Maryborough Community Kindergarten and Pre-Prep Schooling
Maryborough Central Early Learning Centre
Carramar Community Pre-School and Kindergarten
Bayside Early Learners
Community Kids Urangan Early Education Centre
East Street Kindy
Fraser Coast Anglican College Early Learning Centre
Fraser Coast Anglican College Roos Care
Goodstart Early Learning Pialba
Goodstart Early Learning Point Vernon
Helping Hands Pialba
Helping Hands Torquay
Hervey Bay Family Day Care Scheme
PCYC Hervey Bay School Age Care
St James Lutheran Community Kindergarten Hervey Bay
Star Of The Sea Catholic Child Care Centre
Sunshine Kindy Christian Education and Care Service
Xavier Kindergarten, Eli Waters
Maryborough and Districts Family Day Care Scheme
Maryborough Child Care Centre Inc
Tinana World Of Learning
Granville Community Kindergarten and Preschool Association Inc
Kids Choice Granville
Tinana Pre-School and Kindergarten
The 11 centres meeting the national quality standard:
Bayside Kids Childcare
Beach Road Child Care Centre
Community Kids Kawungan Early Education Centre
Goodstart Early Learning Dundowran
Helping Hands Yarrilee
Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care
Village Kids Childrens Centre - Torquay
Xavier Catholic College Outside School Hours Care
Maryborough World Of Learning
Goodstart Early Learning Maryborough 2
Village Kids Childrens Centre - Granville
The 6 centres are are working towards the national quality standard:
Fraser Coast Early Learning
Helping Hands Kawungan
Plaza Kidz Early Learning Centre
PCYC SAC - Maryborough
Unndennoo Kindergarten
EC Maryborough Junior Education
The 3 centres that have not yet been assessed:
Helping Hands Sandy Strait
St James Lutheran College Outside School Hours Care
Helping Hands Riverside