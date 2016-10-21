REVEALED: Meet the Fraser Coast's top voted cleaners

1. Action One Cleaning

ALISSA Mahoney and her cleaning fairies have been voted as the best on the Fraser Coast.

A Chronicle shout out on Facebook revealed Alissa Mahoney and her business Action One the number one spot for your cleaning needs.

Alissa started her business in January after working for another cleaning company and has since got two sub-contractors on board who have become her close friends.

For Alissa, who is butcher by trade and admits to being a little OCD at times, cleaning is a hard job however it is very rewarding.

"It gets hot and is very tiring work but when you walk out of the house at the end of the day and it looks like a brand new house it is rewarding," she said.

Alissa's business has grown from recommendations from real estate agents in the area and without any advertising, it has all been word of mouth business from get go.

The 31-year-old who is a mother of three was stoked to hear her business was voted as number one.

She prides her business on working with client's budgets the best she can.

"I don't believe bond cleans should cost a fortune."

Action One Cleaning offer domestic cleaning and bond cleans.

Get in touch with Alissa on 0420 756 083

2. The Cleaning Edge

The Hervey Bay business offers full bond cleans as well as domestic, spring cleans, office cleans, window cleaning and hi-pressure cleaning.

You can get in touch with the team at The Cleaning Edge on 0408 063 942

3. Tidy Up House & Garden

The team at Tidy Up House & Garden are renowned for their builders cleans across the Wide Bay region.

They also do commercial cleaning/gardening and domestic cleaning.

To get in touch contact Colin on 0411 132 191