REVEALED: New resort complex proposed for Esplanade

SCARNESS is set to get sky-high views after the approval of a nine-storey resort complex worth more than $60 million by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Lodged with council last week, the development application lists details for a new resort complex to be constructed along Charlton Esplanade.

Plans for the new building list the inclusion of 114 serviced apartments, 36 residential units and a number of commercial shops on the ground floor.

Cr Denis Chapman, who holds the portfolio for planning and infrastructure, said the development aimed to mimic the kind of developments on the Sunshine Coast.

While some of the development details are not available yet, Cr Chapman elaborated on some of the site details that were being approved by council.

"The way it's all laid out - it will have shops, bars, coffee shops, and will be user-friendly, so it won't be gated off ... they're using the commercial side of it to get people off the street into stores," he said.

Cr Chapman estimated the project would cost between $60 to $80 million.

"The council has been working with the developer on this project, and we're looking at permission to give them an awning," he said.

"They can still park cars there in the weather, out of the rain."

The building is the second large structure set to be constructed along the Esplanade, following the approval of the controversial 20-storey buildings to be built further up the road.

Cr Chapman denied that council was overdeveloping the Esplanade.

"It's definitely not overdeveloping; in the town plan, we've looked at areas for height restrictions, and they've done planning reports on these areas. This won't be overdevelopment," he said.

"They're not going to be big skyscrapers like you see on the Gold Coast.

"This region is following along with what the Sunshine Coast has actually been doing.

"What happened in the Sunshine Coast 20 years ago is starting to happen here."

While the application is still in planning, the building approval for the site is still pending, with Cr Chapman anticipating a further six weeks before anything else is issued.