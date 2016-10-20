REVIEW: Beware the bad boys in Scream's Halloween special

AS I sat back to enjoy the Halloween special of Scream (arriving two weeks early, which works for those of us who want to go trick or treating), I reflected on how far the Lakewood survivors have come.

The series opened with the death of Nina - the kind of high school mean girl people merely pretend to grieve for - and I'll admit that I wondered if it would merely become a progression of characters I didn't care for meeting their end in a variety of gruesome ways.

Thankfully it has become so much more than that.

There have been some truly upsetting deaths along the way, including Riley, Rachel, Will and Jake, not to mention some pretty startling reveals, namely Piper, her parentage and her homicidal ways.

I'll admit I wasn't shocked that Kieran was revealed as the killer at the end of the second season, but I was happy that the writer's didn't try to drive the plot in a direction that wouldn't have made sense, just for the shock value.

But most of all I'm grateful that there are characters I have come to love, namely Audrey, Noah and Brooke.

I don't mind Emma - I certainly don't feel the animosity that some who watch the show have talked about - but it's the three characters I named above that I feel the most affection for.

If you would prefer a spoiler free viewing of the Halloween special, best to look away right now.

We need to talk about Emma and her penchant for bad boys.

Is it just me, or is every boy Emma likes on the scale between homicidal maniac and scary lawbreaker?

Even Will tried to blackmail the mayor and who can forget Eli's love of "goldilocksing", known in some circles as breaking and entering.

So naturally when a boy shows up that Emma seems interested in, immediately one has to be suspicious.

The special starts off with the brutal slaying of Kieran, who had been outed as the murderer at the end of last season then remarkably allowed to live to face justice.

However the reprieve did not last long and Kieran is on the chopping block faster than you can say "Brandon James", along with an unfortunate prison guard who ends up looking like an extra from The Exorcist.

Stavo and Noah have become best selling novelists and decide to do some research for their next book on the hilariously named Shallow Grove Island where it happens another killing spree took place many moons ago.

Stavo again reveals his hidden depths when he tells Noah, who thinks he is suffering from writer's block after their first successful book, that he is actually suffering survivor's guilt.

Noah's struggle with profiting from the pain of others is another fascinating element of the special and illustrates the depth of his character.

It will come as no surprise that Noah's sleuthing reveals a whole backstory to the Shallow Grove Island murder case, but let's focus on the Lakewood survivors.

Their trials are far from over and they've barely been on the island a day before the first body turns up.

Audrey has a new girlfriend who shows up out of nowhere (never a great sign) and Emma's kissing boys who have cute-but-crazy written all over them.

Oh and what about that guy that brought them to the island in the first place? Isn't he a little bit suspicious?

In true Scream fashion, there are plenty of diversions from the truth but it will surprise no one that once again Emma has been locking lips with the same person trying to murder all her friends.

I will say Emma seems to be growing stronger each series and, after neatly taking care of a guy revealed to be little more than a deranged fanboy, she seems to take the latest development in her stride with no need for intensive therapy.

I'm kind of hoping she'll kiss Noah, just so she can experience what it might be like to be with someone who isn't a criminal or kind of insane.

Plus I think we can all agree it would give her some much-needed gravitas.

With the Halloween special over and the group of remaining Lakewood survivors thankfully intact, I'm looking forward to more being revealed about Brandon James and his evident survival.

This guy definitely gets hide and go seek champion of the decade after everything he has been through.

We know Emma's crazed love interest didn't butcher Kieran, which leaves the question of who did wide open.

Could it be the elusive Brandon James?

Thank goodness there will be a third series. I can't wait to find out.