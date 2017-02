A POWERLINE was brought down after a three-vehicle crash at Booral.

The crash occurred about 1.53pm on Tuesday afternoon, and all emergency services attended the scene.

It is understood paramedics transported a male teenager to Hervey Bay Hospital after 2pm.

Power was cut to two properties as a result of the crash.

Firefighters cleared the area but work is currently being done to restore power to those homes.

River Heads Road will remain closed until the powerline is stabilised.