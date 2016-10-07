Riverside teachers recognised for 'real world' lessons

TWO teachers from Riverside Christian College have been nominated for this year's Queensland College of Teachers Awards, for the modern approaches they take to getting their students ready for the real world.

In their own times, visual art teacher Chloe Bennett is a successful artist, with more than 23,000 followers on Instagram, and history/ business teacher Jacques du Toit helps other educators develop their skills.

Out of thousands of teachers across Queensland, Chloe and Jacques have been recognised for their innovative styles of teaching, drawing on their own experiences.

The duo will be attending an awards ceremony and celebration in Brisbane on October 27.

NOMINATED: Riverside Christian College teachers Jacques du Toit and Chloe Bennett are finalists in this year's Queensland College of Teachers Awards. Eliza Wheeler

Learn a bit more about the finalists:

Name: Chloe Bennett

Age: 23

What do you teach? Visual art

What award have you been nominated for? Beginning to teach award

Why do you think you've been nominated? One of the things is that I'm a practising artist as well as a teacher, so I bring my real-world experience into the classroom.

It comes mainly from my own experience I think, being a practising artist gives you that experience and insight into things that are important and the things that you need to learn, not just as an artist, but as a human being.

It's easier to make learning more relevant that way, and create those connections between the real world and the school world.

I find that my students are more engaged and interested by teaching that way.

What do you do outside of teaching at Riverside? I'm a practising artist, I have a studio at home.

I do a lot of digital (art) work, and at the moment have almost 24,000 followers on my Instagram account who follow my work.

You can have a look at Chloe's artwork by going to her Instagram account.

Name: Jacques du Toit

Age: 37

What do you teach? Modern and ancient history and business

What award have you been nominated for? The excellence in teaching award

Why do you think you've been nominated? I believe I was partly nominated for what I do with my students in the classroom, I use a lot of technology to create an innovative classroom.

I also build relationships with them and bring innovative ideas into the classroom.

I believe it is the way teaching is going, but it's not revolutionary, we're just doing what we can and thinking about what are the best learning methods? What are the best teaching tools at our disposal and how can we best support our students?

What do you do outside of teaching at Riverside? Well I think I was also partly nominated for what I do with teachers in region; teaching them how to use technology.

I also help with teacher development, and organise "teach meets", and have shared what I do at a few conferences across Australia.

Just last week, Jacques spoke at an ACEL conference in Melbourne, discussing what he would like to see change in education.

You can find out more about ACEL here.