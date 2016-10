A SECTION of Emerald Park Way, Urangan - from Robert St to just past the Urangan High School - will be closed for roadworks from November 14.

The project includes new road pavement with parking bays on both sides of the road.

It will also add a kerb, channel and an edge restraint.

It is expected that the project will finish by the end of January 2017, right in time for the new school year.