Road users urged to slow down on Queensland roads

11th Oct 2016 11:35 AM

FRIDAY'S tragic crash at Nikenbah is one of four fatalities on Queensland roads in the last four days.

The spate of crashes prompted Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey to urge drivers to take extra care on the road.

"Since Friday, four people have tragically lost their lives as the result of crashes on our roads," Mr Bailey said.

"This year 186 people have died on our roads, that's two less than the same time last year.

"There is no place for complacency - we need to be vigilant and stay focused regardless of whether we drive a car, motorcycle, heavy vehicle or bicycle.

"I would ask everyone to please slow down, drive to the conditions, stay alert and be courteous and patient.

"Drivers should also look out for other road users and give them the extra space they need - especially pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists."

Mr Bailey encouraged road users to be aware of the "fatal five" driving behaviours.

"I appeal for people to avoid the fatal five: speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving while tired, and being distracted by mobile phones," Mr Bailey said.

"If all drivers do the right thing, it will have a positive impact for us all."

Mr Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to road safety and lowering the road toll.

"Our goal is to drastically reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads, but that cannot be achieved by government alone," he said.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility. If we all make a little effort, together we can have a huge impact."

Tips to make a difference on the road.

Watch your speed - With nearly half of all speed-related crashes occurring at just 10 km/hr over the speed limit, it's important we change the way we look at speed not only for the holiday periods, but every time we get behind the wheel.

Rest up, don't drink up - Plan to get plenty of sleep the night before a road trip and avoid drinking alcohol all together. You'll sleep better and drive safer the next day.

Park your calls - Switch your phone to silent or flight mode on the road. If you have a passenger make them your designated texter and get them to take your calls.

Stay focused and avoid driving tired - Plan rest stops every two hours and take a break for at least 15 minutes when you stop. Swap drivers if you can and don't drive for more than 10 hours in one day.

Service for safety - Before you hit the road, make sure your vehicle has been serviced and is safe. Plus it's a great idea to check your tyres, water and oil before you go.

Plan your journey and check the road ahead - Information on road closures, roadworks and conditions can help you avoid delays and get there sooner. Call 13 19 40 or visit www.131940.qld.gov.au for info

For more information visit: www.jointhedrive.qld.gov.au　

Topics:  road, safety

