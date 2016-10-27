30°
Road works on Bruce Highway to fix danger zones

27th Oct 2016 6:27 AM

WORKS  are underway on a $1.65 million upgrade of a one kilometre stretch of the Bruce Highway near Aldershot north of Maryborough.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the rehabilitation works, including strengthening the highway surface, would reduce the need for ongoing maintenance works.

"Good infrastructure can change lives and it can save lives, and fixing this stretch of the Bruce Highway will help make it safer for the thousands of drivers who use it on a daily basis," Mr Chester said.

More than $1.3 billion will be invested by the government over ten years to fix dangerous sections of the Bruce Highway.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien welcomed the new spending and said he would keep lobbying for more investment in the highway.

"The Bruce Highway is the main artery running through the Wide Bay electorate and is used by locals, tourists, truckies and families every day. This investment in fixing the stretch just north of Maryborough is good news for everyone travelling that route," Mr O'Brien said.

"Ensuring the Bruce Highway is as safe as possible for drivers is one of my top priorities.

"A better highway also builds a stronger economy and supports jobs and I'll keep fighting for every dollar I can get to make sure the highway meets the needs of motorists, local communities, businesses and industry."

Minor widening works would also be completed at the Herrenberg Street intersection to allow vehicles to move safely around left-turning traffic.

The intersection will benefit from a widened, sealed shoulder. To undertake the works safely and efficiently, traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place as required.

Every effort will be made to minimise traffic disruptions however motorists should factor in additional travel time for their journey.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  australian government bruce highway fraser coast maryborough road works

