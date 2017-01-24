34°
Roadworks are an accident waiting to happen: resident

Amy Formosa
| 24th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:22 AM
Bruce Highway roadworks at Tinana - looking south from the Iindah Rd West overpass at detour being used whilst the old Maryborough exit is reconfiguered.
Bruce Highway roadworks at Tinana - looking south from the Iindah Rd West overpass at detour being used whilst the old Maryborough exit is reconfiguered.

MICHAEL Jesse has been waiting for a car or truck to crash through his bedroom since the Tinana roadworks started.

The 35-year-old lives with his parents opposite the new southbound ramp where he has witnessed cars doing illegal U-turns as roadworks take place in the area.

Mr Jesse said he was concerned an accident was going to happen sooner rather than later.


"It's a fatal waiting to happen," Mr Jesse said.

"We're waiting for cars and trucks to meet us in the bedroom at night time.

"We're still living here and being endangered with the opening of the new southbound off-ramp," he said.

The State Government is purchasing the property where Mr Jesse lives with his parent's and  it could be demolished to continue the Tinana interchange roadworks.

Mr Jesse is is angry about the amount of money his parents have been offered for the home on Iindah Rd West.

In the short time the Fraser Coast Chronicle photographer was taking photographs near Mr Jesse's house he witnessed a driver attempting to drive on to the off-ramp in the wrong direction to try to get on to the highway.

Mr Jesse, who is a mechanic by trade, witnessed a silver dual cab Hilux that was heading north perform an illegal U-turn from the highway on to the off-ramp and then on to Iindah Rd.

He has a clear view of the Bruce Hwy from his house.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed there had been reports of motorists doing illegal U-turns heading northbound on Iindah Rd and southbound on the Bruce Hwy.

On Thursday night a motorist was reported doing an illegal U-turn into a 100km/h zone on the highway.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  roadworks tinana

