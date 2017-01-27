33°
ROADWORKS: Current projects around the Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
| 27th Jan 2017 3:16 PM

Burrum River car park

The car park at the war memorial overlooking the Burrum River beside the Old Burrum Bridge between Howard and Torbanlea will be closed for two weeks, weather permitting, from January 30 for repairs.

Cove Boulevard rebuild

Work to repair a 560-metre section of Cove Bvld at Turtle Cove will start on February 7. Cove Bvld was used as a detour while River Heads Rd was rebuilt last year.

The project is scheduled to take two months to complete, weather permitting.

Cove Bvld will remain open but reduced to one way. Access will be maintained for residents.

Oleander Ave

The area closed to traffic in Oleander Ave, Hervey Bay, will be extended for at least two weeks from January 30.

Work to rebuild Oleander Ave between Kululu Crescent and Kabi St is on track to finish at the end of February.

The project includes replacing the pavement, new kerb and channel and replacing damaged stormwater pipes at various locations under the road.

At present Oleander Ave is closed at the Kabi St intersection. From Monday the road closed signs will be moved further east towards Denman Camp Rd - access will be maintained to the shop at the intersection of Oleander Ave and Denman Camp Rd.

Andy changes to the project will be posted on www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/oleander-avenue-pavement-renewal.

Miller St

Repairs to the asphalt in Miller St, Urangan will start on January 31 and take one week to complete, weather permitting.

The project includes reprofiling Miller St, Buccaneer Dr and a section of the Esplanade to remove the old asphalt and replace with new overlay.

The work site includes Miller St (Pulgul St to the Hervey Bay Boat Club); Buccaneer Dr (Esplanade-Buccaneer Dr roundabout to the Boat Club) and the Esplanade (Miller St to Buccaneer Dr-Esplanade Roundabout).

The roads will remain open during the project under traffic control.

Aldershot

Works to repair table drains in Aldershot have started.

Work in Vaughan St (between Smelter and Shiplick Sts) is underway. Work will then move to Rawson St (between Aldershot and Herrenberg).

Each project is expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Roads will remain open to traffic and access maintained to residences.

Topics:  fctraffic roads roadworks

