Roadworks have started near major road in Hervey Bay

18th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

ROADWORKS have commence on Christensen St, between Main St and Madsen Rd.

The work includes milling, deep lift asphalt pavement repairs, sealing works and asphalt overlay.  

Traffic will be reduced to one lane under traffic control and may include full road closures at times.

Further works will then be carried out on Main St, between Christensen St and Doolong Rd, and Madsen Rd between Urraween Rd and Morgan Circuit.

Motorists are asked to be aware of the change traffic conditions and observe detour signage.

Work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Topics:  fraser coast hervey bay roadworks

