DESMOND Dr in Toogoom will be reduced to one lane from today for roadworks.

Kerb and channel works will be taking place there for a couple of weeks.

Workers will be installing the missing 145m of kerb and channel along Desmond Dr from the Jepperson Rd intersection, doing drainage works and road widening by laying pavement between the existing road and the new kerb.

It is anticipated that the work will take two weeks, weather permitting.