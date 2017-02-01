Roadworks: Madsen Rd development continues and what's ahead

A stop and go worker directing traffic on Madsen Rd on Wednesday morning.

ROADWORKS along Madsen Rd in Urraween are taking place as the internal road to The Springs development is being constructed.

John Bone, who is the project marketer for The Springs development said an internal road into the housing development was expected to be completed in two weeks.

A stop and go worker was directing traffic on Madsen Rd heading south towards the development where one section of road had dropped down to one lane.

Mr Bone said the project was on track, with the internal road works into the development part of stage one.

"We're expecting title in four to six weeks' time and by the end of March we're hoping to see construction on the lots that have been purchased," Mr Bone said.

Significant landscaping is to be completed over the next month to six weeks.