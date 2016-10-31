Roadworks set to start Tuesday

THE $3 million project to rebuild Woods Road will get underway on Tuesday.

The project, awarded to local company QCivil, includes rebuilding 2072 metres of Woods Road from Chapel Road towards Booral Road.

The works will be undertaken in three stages in an effort to keep traffic flowing to Canelands Nursery, which is at the Booral Road end of the project.

"The project is scheduled to take 16 weeks to construct, however there will be a two week close-down over the Christmas New Year period," Infrastructure and Planning Portfolio Councillor Denis Chapman said.

Traffic heading north to Hervey Bay will be detoured around the project via Booral Rd, Main St and Chapel Rd.

Southbound traffic will be diverted on to a side track through the site.

It is anticipated that each stage will be completed to bitumen seal standard before work starts on the next stage.

The two-way access to Canelands Nursery will still be maintained from Booral Rd.