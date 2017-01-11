Robot workshop for adults coming to the Fraser Coast

YOU'RE never too old to try something new ... especially when it comes to operating robots.

Robot classes for those aged 14 years and over are coming to Fraser Coast libraries.

Participants will get to play with small robots called Ozobots.

Sessions will be held at Hervey Bay Library from January 30 to February 20, running 4.30-5.30pm in the creative space.

Then, the workshops will migrate to Maryborough Library and run there February 27 to March 20, running 3.45-4.45pm daily.

To book a spot, contact the libraries or visit the website .