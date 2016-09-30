Rock Off Hervey Bay to host ASA regional qualifiers

SKILL: Jayden Stanley in action at last year's qualifiers at Rock Off Hervey Bay.

ROCK Off Hervey Bay hosted the Australian Scooter Association's first regional qualifiers last year, and the event will return to the Fraser Coast on Sunday.

Owner Tim Earle said he was unsure as to how many riders would compete, but anticipated entrants to travel from across regional Queensland and Australia.

"We rebuilt the back of the park again so set up a new street section, and we've got all new ramps as well,” Earle said.

Earle said it was an opportunity for local talent like Dylan Sinclair, Cameron Smith and Cooper and Jaden Earle to show off their skills.

Sunday's event will start at 1pm.