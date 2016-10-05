Rockwalls are not a long-term solution: letter

Rockwall being rebuilt along the foreshore west of the Scarness jetty. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

WILL there be more failed rock walls for Torquay?

Will the 2.5 tonne rocks have the same source as the rocks at the Scarness rock wall?

Are you aware that both the previous and present 2.5 tonne rocks at the Scarness rock rubble wall have numerous blast fracture lines, making them vulnerable to breaking up?

Are you aware that the tidal surges from ex-cyclone Oswald undermined and overtopped the rock rubble wall at Scarness, collapsing it and leaving dangerous sharp fragments of rock all over the sand?

Do you know if the QUT modelling used sand foundations under the rocks?

Are you aware that the modelling done by the Queensland University of Technology for the previous council favoured rock walls (with 4 tonne rocks rather than 2.5 tonne rocks as proposed in the project) over geotextile sand containers, concluding they would have a longer life span and be more effective? Models, such as those in a hydraulic tank performed by QUT, have their limitations, as scientists concede.

Has the present council re-examined the decision of the previous council to proceed with the same rock rubble wall approach which has already failed in the above mentioned relatively minor weather events including king tides and strong northerlies?

Why is the council still spending, this time more than $6 million on already failed rock rubble walls?

What will be the ultimate cost of building more rock rubble walls, and then having to keep rebuilding them, as stated in the FCRC plan, after they collapse?

Why hasn't the evidence of the modern technology of geotextile sand containers used in twenty or more locations in Australia, as well as around the world, over decades of time not been utilised?

Just as the much cheaper, weaker, smaller sand bags previously placed at Torquay beaches were covered over with sand, so could the geotextile sand containers. Cottonwood cuttings and propagated cottonwoods could then be planted. This could have been done over three years ago. They would have grown significantly by now and assisted greatly in bonding the sand together, like the 60 year old cottonwoods at Organ Park, and unlike the 12-15 metres of unprotected beach eroded away in front of the Torquay Sailing club right beside these, during Oswald.

Will more cottonwoods at Organ Park be destroyed to make way for more rock rubble walls?

The more rock rubble walls are built the less sand and fewer beaches Hervey Bay will have, (particularly at high tide) because the sand gets eroded away more easily in front of solid rock walls. (The impact is buffeted much more with the tiered geotextile sand container revetment and cottonwoods).

Has the council considered what rock walls will do to tourism and Hervey Bay's economy?

Is the present council prepared to be held responsible, along with the previous one, for continuing environmental destruction of the foreshore, as well as the continuing downturn in tourism and the economy?

ROD DUDGEON

Hervey Bay