33°
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

Blake Antrobus
| 8th Feb 2017 9:47 AM

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE (11.30am):  A MAYORAL minute from Cr Loft to seek a proposal from the LGAQ to deliver a professional development strategy to address issues relating to "the CPEN and other reports...relating to the performance of the elected members of this council" has been carried by council.

The motion was carried unanimously.

EARLIER (10.30am): The Fraser Coast Regional Council has formed a new aviation group to further business opportunities for airports in the region.

Cr Paul Truscott, who holds the portfolio for aviation, moved to establish the group, which will advise council on items including route development, FIFO opportunities, tourism opportunities and development.

The motion was carried unanimously.

Cr Truscott also moved to include members of the aviation industries onto the committee.

"I think it's a great opportunity...it is right we can include expressions of interest for people who are in the industry, as members of the committee," he said.

Cr Denis Chapman is also supportive of the idea, given the need to expand the airports in the region.

"I really appreciate your initiative (Cr Truscott) and I'd like this to go ahead."

EARLIER: HOT on the heels from the dismissal of chief executive Lisa Desmond, we're bringing you rolling coverage of the next meeting for the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

And public participation is all about Bauple.

Marc and Yolande Bromet have made submissions to council about the Bauple Report, which is due to be voted on by councillors today.

The report, compiled from community submissions and a lengthy engagement process, makes recommendations about the long and short-term business plans for the community.

But the Bromets aren't satisfied with the reports, stating the report did not engage with the facts.

"Clearly, not all the options have been provided to you...the administration has failed to provide you with true and full disclosure of the fact," Marc said.

"The future of Bauple is in your hands - it is not in the hands of the community," Yolande said.

Cr Anne Maddern rebutted some of the comments, stating council did seek legal advice on the issues.

"We had a meeting with the Bauple Museum Committee yesterday, it was really positive...councillors were very happy to assist them," she said.

Need to catch up? Here's the latest from council. 

Cr Taylor condemns dismissal, insists issues not resolved

Will the CEO sacking resolve council infighting?

Is an election needed to take the region forward?

Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

The councillors who voted to sack the Fraser Coast CEO

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  council meeting fccouncil fraser coast regional council

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

We're bringing you live coverage of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's ordinary meeting on February 8.

UPDATE: Exclusion zone set up around TCB standoff

STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.

Police are currently in the midst of a standoff at the Tin Can Bay

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days will be unbearable for parts of Qld and NSW

Swing to the beat and enjoy

HEALTHY FUN: Dance to Fitness instructors (from left) Luz Frivaldo, Lorna Hardy and Pilar Wyatt want to share their love of dance while incorporating a bit of fun with health benefits.

Dance mentors start a fitness program at the Neighbourhood Centre

Local Partners

Junior doctors join team at Hervey Bay Hospital

Following years of study and unpaid placements, the next generation of doctors have begun their careers.

Kings of Country Rock putting on a show in Maryborough

ROCK ON: Hop on board and enjoy the Kings of Rock in Maryborough on February 18.

They'll perform on February 18.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tre-Mon Road, Booral 4655

House 4 2 $1,200,000

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Multiple Living Areas

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 7 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living it comprises of: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment There are seven bedrooms Plus an...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!