A LOCAL program that provides Hervey Bay students with the opportunity to live and study overseas is calling for students interested in its January 2018 intake.

As part of Rotary Youth Exchange Australia, the Hervey Bay Rotary Club offers students from any school around the Bay to travel overseas for twelve months after they graduate from high school.

Applications for the 2018 intake will close March 30 next year.

Head to the Rotary Youth Exchange Australia website at rotaryherveybay.org.au.