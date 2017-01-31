Rotary film event to stop spread of polio

TRUE INSPIRATION: The movie Hidden Figures is based on the untold true story of three African -American women behind one of the greatest achievements of mankind.

A MOVIE of a visionary trio who crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big will be screened as a fundraiser for Rotary Club of Maryborough - Sunrise.

The fundraiser aims to help Rotarians educate and equip communities to stop the spread of life- threatening diseases like polio.

Since 1988, Rotarians have reduced cases by 99.9% and even though there is no cure, polio is preventable with a vaccine. Today only three countries remain endemic.

The fundraiser movie Hidden Figures will be screened at Maryborough Plaza's @Cinemas on Wednesday, February 1, from 7pm.

Hidden Figures is the incredible story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the space race and galvanised the world.

Tickets are $20 and include a candy bar from the kiosk. Tickets can be pre-purchased at the cinema ticket office.

All profits will go to Rotary's End Polio Now campaign.