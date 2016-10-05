Royal affair at Queen's Birthday Carnival

Former Bundaberg Bulls player John Weiland and Hervey Bay Basketball Assoc president Glenn Jordan are preparing for this weekend's Queen's Birthday Carnival.

BASKETBALL: Hervey Bay Basketball Association president Glenn Jordan never thought he'd see the day when there were enough female competitors to put together a women's team.

It comes after the Queen's Birthday Carnival over the weekend, which hosted teams from as far as Roma in a divisional competition for men, women and mixed social teams.

The Women's team had a close series during the carnival, with most games won within a margin of 5 points.

Jordan has seen women's basketball grow to more than 20 players showing up to training sessions in the past few years and he said it was a promising sign.

"Everyone was really happy with the weekend; it's great for us, to see players get more confident and trust in their abilities,” he said.

"Getting the camaraderie going was also good.”

The 2nd Division managed to make it through past the quarter finals, but went down to Gympie by 10 points.

But the 1st Division Hurricanes arguably had the best run, remaining undefeated through the whole carnival.

"Everyone played well as a team,” Jordan said.

"Having the men's rep team is important, and seeing the girls sign up is great. We've had a lot of interest recently, so were expecting to see a few more sign ups for next year,” he said.

"It would be good to give back to the community and see more opportunities arise with these sorts of competitions.”