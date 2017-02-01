How sponsors are keeping our coast guards afloat

Maryborough RSL sub branch president Jukka Manttari and Coast Guard Sandy Straits commander Don Archer at the naming ceremony of the vessel Maryborough RSL Rescue.

THE champagne flowed as Maryborough RSL Rescue was blessed at the Coast Guard Sandy Straits naming ceremony, held in the Maryborough RSL Club's car park.

It was a long time coming for the vessel and an added bonus when the Maryborough RSL donated $5000 to the Coast Guard volunteers last Wednesday.

CGSS commander Don Archer said the organisation would not survive without sponsors like the RSL.

"We were very excited to receive this donation," he said.

"We have had the vessel for about 18 months and financial restraints stopped us from getting it to the condition it is now.

"These things don't come cheap. The vessel had to be stripped back and brought up to maritime standards and commercial specifications.

"The $5000 will go to fuel - it is our biggest expense - along with insurance."

Other sponsors include Freedom Fishing Supplies, Boaties Warehouse and Kingston Panel Beaters and Spray Painters.

Coast Guard volunteers, RSL members and dignitaries at the naming ceremony and blessing of Maryborough RSL Rescue. Boni Holmes

Maryborough RSL Club president Jukka Manttari said he was aware of the Coast Guard's struggle and knew the $5000 was needed.

"I am also a volunteer and skipper with the Coast Guard," Jukka said.

"The Coast Guard is a great organisation to support.

"Along with the other community organisations and not-for-profit charities that we support throughout the year through the sub-branch, the Coast Guard is just one of many."

Jukka also mentioned it was great to have the vessel serving the community.

"The Coast Guard managed to get one community item, which was already paid for by the taxpayers of this community, and rather than being destroyed or being sent somewhere else, it will continue serving the community at no further cost to the taxpayers," Jukka said.

"Through some negotiations with council, CGSS managed to get the transfer of the vessel from being an obsolete SES vessel for Tiaro.

"And through their raffles efforts and co-ordinated work to raise funds, they managed to get it up to a survey level and get it out on the water to become a surveyed rescue vessel.

"Within its first week, the Maryborough RSL Rescue was already out doing a rescue."

Commander Don, who has 40 years at sea and more than 30 years in the Australian Coast Guard under his belt, said the service badly needed members.

"Membership is a big thing - it's all voluntary," Don said.

"To become a member you need absolutely nothing. You don't need any qualifications, no skills.

"We provide all the training free of charge. We do first aid certificate, radio operator certificate and volunteers are training all the time."

Deputy commander Dale Green said becoming a member of CGSS was very rewarding.

"Especially when you go out and rescue people - you see the look of relief on their face when you turn up," Dale said.

"You get called out at all hours of the night. There is a roster to alternate shifts."

Don also mentioned for boaties to let them know their whereabouts when on the water.

"Please let us know by radio or phone that you are going out, what area you are going to and when you return," he said.

"We have been out there at night time and even during the day gone looking for boats that are nowhere near where they say they are.

"If only they could get it into their heads it's for their own good. It's not this 'it won't happen to us' - it does happen.

"If you don't have a radio, then use the mobile telephone."

He advised boaties to add the Coast Guard number 41298141 to their phone contacts.

The hotline is manned 24hours, seven days.

The organisation now has three top-class vessels at its disposal: the Pride of Maryborough, Jupiter One and its newest addition the Maryborough RSL Rescue.

QF21 Sandy Straits Coast Guard is based at 126 Eckert Rd, Boonooroo.

To find out more or to become a volunteer, phone 41298141.