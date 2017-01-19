RSPCA slams dog owner who left pet in back of hot ute

AN RSPCA spokesman has slammed an animal owner who left their dog tied up in the back of a ute as temperatures reached the mid 30s on Wednesday.



The incident happened in the car park of a Maryborough shopping centre, with the dog left in the back of the ute at the centre for at least 15 minutes.



A woman filmed the dog as it paced in the back of the ute and shared the video on Brickbats and Bouquets Fraser Coast, where the post attracted dozens of reactions and comments from outraged members of the community.

The woman said the temperature was about 32 degrees at the time of the incident.

A dog was left in the back of a ute in the hot weather on Wednesday.





"We've had dogs come in with their paws just about burnt to the bone, in agony.





"No one should be leaving their dog on top of a ute or inside the car or in the backyard without access to shade and water.



"I don't know how many times we have to keep saying this."



Mr Beatty said people had to remember that whatever discomfort they felt in the heat, their dog was also enduring it.



It is unclear if police were called when the owner of the animal returned to the vehicle.



Guidelines posted by RSPCA Queensland advise against leaving animals on the back of utes in direct sunlight, without access to shade or water.



In Queensland there is no specific offence for leaving a dog unattended on the back of a ute.



However the RSPCA said such circumstances could be prosecuted for breaching duty of care or animal cruelty if the animal were injured.

