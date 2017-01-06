RUBBISH BEHAVIOR: Filth left at Fraser Coast charity bins

DISGUSTING: Broken electronics and rubbish if often left around charity donations bins on the Fraser Coast.

SOILED mattresses, moth-eaten clothes and broken furniture are all being left at Fraser Coast charity bins, and the volunteers have had enough.

Manager of the Endeavour Foundation Recycled Clothing store Chris Spink said the charity shop was dealing with a "nightmare" of dumped items, destined for the bin rather than a new home.

"Every day we go to these bins and clean up the rubbish, then we go back the next day and there's another pile," Ms Spink said.

"It's really frustrating, more than anything else."

Ms Spink said this time of year, just after Christmas, was particularly bad for people leaving damaged toys and furniture at the donation bin sites.

"The biggest thorn in our side is the furniture, the brick-a-brack, the electrical stuff that doesn't work, it all gets dumped around our bins," she said.

The manager said the issue of people dumping rubbish at Endeavour bins had become so bad in some places across the region, that she had no choice but to remove some bins completely.

"We had one at St Helens school in Maryborough, and people still left their stuff there even with the tip was around the corner," she said.

"So we pulled the bin form there because you can't have people just dumping rubbish around people's businesses, they don't care, they just don't care."

While some of the rubbish; used towels and some clothes, could be turned into rags, Ms Spink said most of it had to be sent to the dump, which the organisation had to pay for.

"All we can do I put it in the van and take it all to the tip," she said.

"It costs us a fortune in dumping fees.

"In saying that we are very Grateful for the donations we receive, with these donations we raise funds for the Endeavour Foundation giving people the opportunity to have normal life."