30°
News

RUBBISH BEHAVIOR: Filth left at Fraser Coast charity bins

Eliza Wheeler
| 6th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
DISGUSTING: Broken electronics and rubbish if often left around charity donations bins on the Fraser Coast.
DISGUSTING: Broken electronics and rubbish if often left around charity donations bins on the Fraser Coast. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOILED mattresses, moth-eaten clothes and broken furniture are all being left at Fraser Coast charity bins, and the volunteers have had enough.

Manager of the Endeavour Foundation Recycled Clothing store Chris Spink said the charity shop was dealing with a "nightmare" of dumped items, destined for the bin rather than a new home.

"Every day we go to these bins and clean up the rubbish, then we go back the next day and there's another pile," Ms Spink said.

"It's really frustrating, more than anything else."

Ms Spink said this time of year, just after Christmas, was particularly bad for people leaving damaged toys and furniture at the donation bin sites.

"The biggest thorn in our side is the furniture, the brick-a-brack, the electrical stuff that doesn't work, it all gets dumped around our bins," she said.

The manager said the issue of people dumping rubbish at Endeavour bins had become so bad in some places across the region, that she had no choice but to remove some bins completely.

"We had one at St Helens school in Maryborough, and people still left their stuff there even with the tip was  around the corner," she said.

"So we pulled the bin form there because you can't have people just dumping rubbish around people's businesses, they don't care, they just don't care."

While some of the rubbish; used towels and some clothes, could be turned into rags, Ms Spink said most of it had to be sent to the dump, which the organisation had to pay for.

"All we can do I put it in the van and take it all to the tip," she said.

"It costs us a fortune in dumping fees.

"In saying that we are very Grateful for the donations we receive, with these donations we raise funds for the Endeavour Foundation giving people the opportunity to have normal life."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  charities donation fraser coast illegal dumping

Woman suffers third degree burns from the sun

Woman suffers third degree burns from the sun

Her unfortunate pain is a reminder to slip, slop and slap when going outside.

Swimmers warned to avoid Fraser Island's western side

RESCUE: CareFlight Pilot Brent Hall during a search for a vessel in distress.

Swimmers warned to avoid Fraser Island's western side.

Court overturns order to repay $21k in compensation

The man originally appeared before Maryborough Courthouse.

A man has had his prison sentence reduced.

OUR SAY: Focus on what makes you feel healthier

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Cancer Council Qld says each adult should lose 15kg.

Local Partners

Woman suffers third degree burns from the sun

Her unfortunate pain is a reminder to slip, slop and slap when going outside.

ALARMING: Average adult needs to lose 15kg to be healthy

DELICIOUS FOOD: Healthy lunches are essentially for growing bodies.

It would equal to a total loss of 35.5 million kilograms.

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Having fun at Cotton Tree is Nicholas McNamara, 6.

Check out the list of events being held these holidays.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big at the start of Hollywood's awards season.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The BBC has come under fire for a skit depicting life under ISIS

The BBC is coming under fire after a skit portraying life under ISIS

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Old Maroochy bowls club site sells for $6M

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!