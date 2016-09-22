RUN: Husband, wife and daughter signed up to Strava app

KICKING THE KILOS: Brad Ratcliffe, along with with Snowy, have signed on to the Chronicle's fitness campaign after downloading the Strava app.

FOR Brad Ratcliffe and his family, the Chronicle's Kick the Kilos fitness campaign is helping maintain the motivation.

Brad, his wife Lisa and now their nine-year-old daughter Mahalia are well on their way to helping make the Fraser Coast a healthier place.

They downloaded the Strava app on their mobiles after finding out about the campaign on Facebook.

Brad said it was a great way for the whole community to get off the couch and see how many kilometres they can do in a week.

With members from all corners of the region signing up representing the Fraser Coast Chronicle, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, the Kick the Kilos program is growing.

While Brad has always enjoyed running and has even completed a marathon, he said the app had helped him keep motivated and now it's even become contagious with his step-daughter.

"We'll load some data on a phone and get the app downloaded for her so she can get involved,” Brad said.

"She's pretty quick,” he said.

Brad, who loves getting involved in Park Run on Saturdays with the family, even joked about getting their pet Snowy signed up.

"Snowy runs all the kilometres I run,” Brad said.

"It is a bit of a challenge taking the dog with me,” he admitted.

Brad said while it was tough for him to get started on his running journey like it is for most people, starting off slow and working your way up was the key.

"Sometimes you have to just push through the pain to see results,” he said.

"It's so rewarding when you cross the finish line.

"Strava lets you compete against yourself and my wife and I enjoy using it together when we go for a run.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle acting editor Jordan Philp urged readers to help with the cause.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and be healthy in a fun and competitive way,” he said.

"The more people we can have sign up, the more chances we have beating out the 14 other regions we are going up against. Especially our neighbours in Bundy and Gympie.”

If you are keen to get involved download the Strava app on your mobile and get started or email jordan.philp@fraser- coastchronicle.com.au