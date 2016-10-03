27°
RV Friendly status just around corner for area

Carlie Walker
3rd Oct 2016 7:30 AM
EXCITING: Official RV Friendly status isn't far away for the Maryborough area.
EXCITING: Official RV Friendly status isn't far away for the Maryborough area. JaySi

MARYBOROUGH looks set to be named an RV Friendly Town after Fraser Coast Regional Council passed a motion to allow more camping spots for travellers in the central business district.

Richard Mainey from the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia said he had been in touch with the council pending the outcome of this week's meeting.

Mr Mainey said the council would send him a letter outlining the changes to the Camping Options Strategy and he would send an application.

He said once the application was complete, he could see no reason Maryborough would not be approved as an RV Friendly town.

The application to become an RV Friendly Town was free and included two town signs that indicate the RV Friendly status, a CMCA spokeswoman said.

Mr Mainey said he had fought to get Maryborough on board and he was so pleased, he would deliver the signs himself.

He said he was thrilled to hear that more parking spots had been allotted to RV campers in the Alan and June Brown carpark, along with length of stay increased from 24 to 48 hours and no need to provide proof of purchase before staying in the area.

The number of camping spots in the carpark has increased from four to 22 spaces.

Mr Mainey said RV travellers would be delighted with the news and it would put Maryborough on the map for RV tourism.

He said the region should officially have RV Friendly status by November.

Councillor Denis Chapman confirmed the council would submit an application as soon as possible.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the area was never RV unfriendly, but it would be nice to officially have the friendly title.

Cr Truscott requested a review into the existing strategy six weeks ago, arguing it did not go far enough in attracting the RV market to the region.

When the motion to change the strategy was successful on Wednesday, Cr Truscott said he thought the outcome was great.

"I thought there was going to be applause, but there wasn't," he said with a smile.

"I'm pleased with the outcome, it's great that we are now able to attract more RVs."

Not everyone was thrilled with the decision, with Maryborough caravan park owner John Kennedy saying the decision would damage his business.

He estimated he could lose up to 40% of visitors.

Topics:  campervan and motorhome club of australia, camping, rv, tourism

