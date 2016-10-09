Sad sight of dead whale spotted in waters off Toogoom

THE sad sight of a dead whale off the coast of Toogoom has had residents talking over the past few days.



The whale was sighted by residents after it became beached.



It has since died, but regularly washes up on shore during low tide, Kayla Ms Lomas said.



Ms Lomas said the whale could be seen in the waters off Goody's On the Beach.



"It has actually moved up shore a little, closer to Goody's," she said.