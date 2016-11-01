Safety procedures have not changed at RSL after bomb hoaxes

IT HAS been almost a month since a series of bomb scares happened at the Hervey Bay RSL, and the venue has not had similar interruptions since.

General manager Jason Lynch said security measures at the organisation had not altered following the incidents.

"Staff are vigilant, but not any more than other venues," he said.

"We are going with normal safety procedures that we had before the incidents.

That includes asking people to leave their bags in the cloakroom, when appropriate.

A bomb scare happened at the Hervey Bay RSL on October 5.

Another bomb hoax followed on October 7.