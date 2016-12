Sailors prepare to race at the 94th Australian 16ft Skiff Championships at Hervey Bay. Maryborough Sailing Club hosted the event. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A NATIONAL championship will force the closure of a Hervey Bay carpark for the next week.

The Hervey Bay Sailing Club car park will be closed from 7am today until 4pm on Thursday, January 5, due to the 2016 Hobie National Championships sailing regatta.

The regatta is set to draw some of the country's premier Hobie sailors to the Bay for the 10-day competition.

The comp sees the return of the multi-series format, last used in 2009.