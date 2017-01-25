Sailors to start the resort regatta

Fraser Coast Boating and Boomerang duel it out during race five of the Hervey Bay Yacht Squadron summer series. Photo Contributed

THE 25th Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta will draw sailors from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg along with a strong local contingent.

The Hervey Bay Yacht Squadron regatta will start at noon today when sailors exit Urangan's Marina and head towards Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Once there, they will race various courses on Friday and Saturday before a fun race back to the mainland on Sunday morning.

In all, sailors will compete in five races to determine who will be the 25th Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta champion.

The best place to see the yachts start their first race is near Urangan Pier, which is scheduled to start at noon.