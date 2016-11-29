31°
News

Traffic starting to flow into M'boro after crash

Matthew McInerney
| 29th Nov 2016 3:53 PM Updated: 5:07 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TUESDAY, 5.05PM: Traffic is beginning to flow into Maryborough after a serious crash.

Two children were among those injured when a truck and minivan collided on Saltwater Creek Rd at the Pallas St turnoff about 3.30pm.

Two adults and two children were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

While it is beginning to flow, traffic is understood to be queued back to Dundathu.

The crash at Saltwater Creek Rd and Pallas St. Four people were taken to hospital.
The crash at Saltwater Creek Rd and Pallas St. Four people were taken to hospital. Contributed

TUESDAY, 4.20PM: Two children were among those injured in a serious crash at Maryborough.

A truck and minivan collided on Saltwater Creek Rd at the Pallas St turnoff about 3.30pm.

Two adults and two children were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

The road remains closed, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

EARLIER: A MAN is believed to be trapped after a serious crash on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the minivan driven by the man has collided with a truck on Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough.

The road will remain closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crash traffic

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Traffic starting to flow into M'boro after crash

Traffic starting to flow into M'boro after crash

Two children were among those injured when a truck and minivan collided on Saltwater Creek Rd at the Pallas St turnoff about 3.30pm.

What the heatwave means for the Fraser Coast

On Friday, the Heritage City can expect to swelter in steamy conditions with 37 degrees forecast, followed by 36 degrees for Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday.

Maryborough is in for a hot weekend with above average temps.

HISTORY: Reliving the murder of a Hervey Bay politician

Murder victim Albert Whitford.

Murder trial to be revisited at library.

Hervey Bay retiree wins $20k on live TV

Fay Gillham winner of Channel 7's cashcow with husband Cam.

It was her husband who picked up the phone first.

Local Partners

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the University's Wall of Fame.

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Needle and syringe held by gloved at Nambour General Hospital.

It was a vision five years in the making.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose quits social media

AMBER Rose has temporarily quit social media, although she will be back to sharing personal pictures in the New Year.

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Submit an Offer

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!