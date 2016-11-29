Traffic starting to flow into M'boro after crash

TUESDAY, 5.05PM: Traffic is beginning to flow into Maryborough after a serious crash.
Two children were among those injured when a truck and minivan collided on Saltwater Creek Rd at the Pallas St turnoff about 3.30pm.
Two adults and two children were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition.
While it is beginning to flow, traffic is understood to be queued back to Dundathu.
EARLIER: A MAN is believed to be trapped after a serious crash on Tuesday afternoon.
It is understood the minivan driven by the man has collided with a truck on Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough.
The road will remain closed while emergency services attend the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.