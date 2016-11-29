Traffic starting to flow into M'boro after crash

TUESDAY, 5.05PM: Traffic is beginning to flow into Maryborough after a serious crash.

Two children were among those injured when a truck and minivan collided on Saltwater Creek Rd at the Pallas St turnoff about 3.30pm.

Two adults and two children were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

While it is beginning to flow, traffic is understood to be queued back to Dundathu.

The road remains closed, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

