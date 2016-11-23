Salvos prepare for Christmas rush: Help those in crisis

The Salvation Army asks you to donate hope for those in crisis this Christmas.

AS THE Salvation Army launches its annual Christmas Appeal, Roy Morgan research reveals 8.4 million Australians believe Christmas is a financial nightmare, with nearly half a million children likely to receive no presents.

The research also reveals 852,000 almost always feel lonely at Christmas... enough people to fill a major sports stadium like the MCG eight times.

The Salvos desperately need funds to help the thousands of families in crisis this Christmas.

Tens of thousands of families across Australia including the Fraser Coast will face tough times and heartbreak this Christmas.

We are urging people to dig deep and support our Christmas Appeal to help give hope where it's needed most.

Our biggest challenge at Christmas is finding ways to meet the needs of the huge number of people coming to us for care and assistance.

Christmas is one of our busiest times of the year and when Australians who are experiencing hardship feel this the most.

We need the support of the public more than ever so we can support them.

It reminds us how difficult circumstances are for some people, when people tell us that they're having to sell things just to scrape up enough money for Christmas, and others say that some children in their household will not get a present this Christmas.

We expect to help 70,000 families across Australia in the lead-up to Christmas and in the critical month afterwards.

When families end up in a situation where they cannot afford food or life's necessities, they turn to The Salvation Army for help.

At Christmas they do it in record numbers and this is why we need your donations.

The Roy Morgan poll also found that 45% of respondents (equating to 8.6 million Australians) buy too much food at Christmas time.

When you compare that to our surveys that show that nearly half of our clients are forced to skip meals due to extreme financial hardship, the contrast is astounding and disturbing.

To donate to The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal, please visit salvos.org.au or call 13 72 58 (13 SALVOS).

The gap between the rich and poor is increasing. We are a nation known for standing by those in need.

By donating to our appeal, you can give hope where it's needed most by blessing families in crisis.

MAJOR PAUL MOULDS,

The Salvation Army