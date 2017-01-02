Sandcastle competition winner is up to you to decide

VOTING is now open to the public to pick their favourite sandcastle from a range of structures built at Scarness Beach on New Year's Day.

The sandcastle building competition was organised by eight-year-old Monique Bailey and was a fundraising event for Relay for Life.

"In the sandcastle competition, people built sandcastles to raise money for cancer council to help find a cure," she said.

To vote, have a look at the contenders on the Tea and Toasters Hervey Bay Relay for Life Team Facebook page here.

Voting is at a cost of a donation.

To vote, go to Monique's Relay for Life page here and make a donation, citing the appropriate number for your chosen sandcastle.

"We never expected so many actual castles this year, because last year there were heaps and heaps of sea creatures," Monique said.

"There's one dinosaur hatching one, which is really cool.

"And there's an octopus with a hat, and the hat is blue because they food coloured the sand."

Monque's mum Charmaine Bailey said there was about $500 raised on the actual day.

"We had a lovely turnout and were very lucky with the weather as we could see the clouds rolling in but we avoided rain," she said.

"About 100 people came down, including people of all ages from toddlers to grandparents."

Next year's sandcastle building event is already confirmed.

"The tide is going to be slightly more favourable next year and will be getting better and better each year from there," Charmaine said.

Sandcastle voting closes midday on January 8.