28°
News

Sanderson thanks committee for great year of M'Boro Football

Blake Antrobus
| 25th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Football Maryborough president Daniel Sanderson said it was a great year for football in the region.
Football Maryborough president Daniel Sanderson said it was a great year for football in the region. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

'TEAMWORK makes dreams work” is one of the mottos of Maryborough Football president Daniel Sanderson.

With the football season well and truly out of the way, Mr Sanderson said it had been a great year for Maryborough Football, and football in the whole Wide Bay area.

But there was still a lot to be achieved with local competitions and numbers, and what the association could do "for younger generations”.

"We want to make sure the facilities ... will draw the crowds back to see more footy,” he said.

"It's all about building the bigger picture; grants will help to change the structure and make the ground better.

"In the future, people want to go to eat dinner, have a drink and watch great football - we want to make this a priority.”

Mr Sanderson credited the current committee for helping to deliver upgraded scoreboard facilities and higher numbers in the junior and senior divisions, stating they were working towards new goals together.

And with the AGM next month, he was looking forward to continuing with the current role.

"I think there's been a new energy in the committee; we're all wanting to work towards new goals,” he said.

"I'm grateful for their unanimous support on the role. They've been fantastic.

"We want to move the game forward locally, together.”

Mr Sanderson was elected chairman unanimously in February, and was looking to restore football to its former glory in the Maryborough area with "audacious goals”.

But while the group had not accomplished everything it wanted in its time frame, he said it was an ongoing process to try and make its goals realised.

Making sure the challenges of the new work were addressed was the main focus for Mr Sanderson, as the group headed into the next season.

"Usually with any committee there are always a lot of different opinions, and you work with each other to make the majority possible,” he said.

"We've been able to do that, to achieve results, including finding grants for the groups and go forward with more games.

"We want to try and get more inner-city cups and challenges to help grow our local scene, and give pathways for younger players to go on to professional leagues.

"I want to make sure our game locally is of great standard.”

The idea of inviting more events for the committee sprung from the visit of an English Premier team earlier this year, along with the success of the Junior State Cup in July.

"It's been a great year for sport and soccer generally; we want more high-profile teams to visit next year and make sure our juniors have something positive, and seniors have something they cherish with what they're playing for,” he said.

"We have a great team of referees as well ... we could always use more, as it's easier on everyone else with more people.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Petition fights for justice after fatal crashes

Petition fights for justice after fatal crashes

Petition fights for harsher punishments for unlicensed drivers who cause fatal crashes.

Electrical fault fills Maryborough building with smoke

fire generic. Fire truck.

Officers were called to the address just after 9am.

Fraser Island oil clean-up winds down

Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Investigations continue into the cause of the oil spill.

REVIEW: Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead disgusted me

I'm disgusted by The Walking Dead premiere.

SPOILERS: The Walking Dead premiere disgusted me.

Local Partners

Veronica turns 103: “I enjoy everything too much to leave”

Veronica Quinn has seen the world change through a span of more than 100 years.

INSPIRING: Cancer patient shares journey through video diary

In honour of Breast Caner Awareness Month, Wide Bay cancer patient Kim Pointon is sharing her story. Pictured are Kim (middle) with daughters Ainsley and Sammi-Jo Pointon.

Wide Bay woman on a mission to encourage others.

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Something for young and old at annual antique fair

Hervey Bay Antiques and Collectables Fair, PCYC - Kaitlyn and Charlotte Smith enjoyed looking over the jewellery on the Magpies Collectables stall. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The Fraser Coast Antique Fair is on again

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

GOLD Coaster's elimination leaves Lee, El and Kristie in the running for reality show's $500,000 prize.

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley source Bang

She says she feels responsible to keep his legacy going

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.