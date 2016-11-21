Saunders: Nikenbah funds for residents, not sport precinct

ER, NO: Sports+ Project's supporters celebrated state government funding for Nikenbah as a win for the project, but Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has shot down any link between the two.

NOT so fast.

Associates with the Sports+ Project have celebrated Tuesday's announcement of $4.5 million in funding for water and sewerage infrastructure in Nikenbah as a major step forward for the embattled precinct.

But Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has shot down any notion of the funds, which are to "enable development of proposed commercial, educational and sports facilities", would be linked to the controversial council-led project.

"It's not for the precinct at all," he said.

"We're expecting another 4000 lots to be developed in Nikenbah, which is big growth for the Maryborough electorate.

"I didn't push this for the sports precinct, it's for the residents first and foremost."

The funding for Nikenbah was one of three announcements made by State Development Minister Anthony Lynham on Tuesday.

A total of $6.7 million was announced for a new pond sewerage treatment plant in Howard, while $790,000 was announced for the continued "restoration and adaptive reuse" of Maryborough's Portside precinct.

Mr Saunders has repeatedly said he would not consider supporting State Government funding for the sports precinct until the council installed sewerage in Howard.

When asked earlier this week, the Maryborough MP's affirmed has not changed.

"We still have a lot more to go at Howard," he said.

"This is only for the CBD and the aged care facility. If we don't get these facilities then we won't be able to bring in the jobs.

"My opinion on the precinct hasn't changed. My priority (in reference to this announcement) is the future residents of Nikenbah."