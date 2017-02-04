Saunders reveals $10-15m upgrade for M'boro Hospital

A MULTI-million dollar upgrade for the Maryborough Base Hospital is on the cards, with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders announcing the proposed boost on Friday.

Plans to upgrade the emergency department and revamp the ground floor and entrance to the hospital have been revealed by the local MP, who says the upgrades will be worth $10-15 million.

Mr Saunders estimated anywhere between 10 to 30 jobs would be created from the construction alone, with more predicted to flow from the new services.

"This will make sure that the Maryborough hospital will be one of the best hospitals with an A&E on the east coast of Australia," he claimed.

"It will make this hospital so much different, and will cater for years and years to come for the future needs of our health in this area.

"It will make this hospital, leading into the future...one of the best hospitals in regional Queensland, and I'll stake my reputation on it."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders with plans for the upgrade to the Maryborough Base Hospital. Blake Antrobus

Mr Saunders said it would be a lengthy process, but if given the green-light construction could start by the end of the year.

He called on Health Minister Cameron Dick to support the redevelopment.

"He (Mr Dick) and I will be having great discussions when parliament sits about the...timeframes and what services will be put back here with the local hospital board," he said.

Draft plans for the proposed Maryborough Hospital revamp, as revealed by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders. Contributed

The announcement follows confirmation of a major redevelopment of the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said the development would be "a substantial and crucial investment in the hospital's future," but said it was a matter for the State Government to decide on the funding. Cr Paul Truscott said he was happy to see the project. plans.

"I'm grateful to the state member for committing to this project."