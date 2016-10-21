Saunders slams Council over mayoral minute debacle

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders (centre right) has said "nothing has changed” with the Council's behaviour.

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has fiercely criticised the actions of the Fraser Coast Regional Council after a controversial mayoral minute resulted in a councillor resigning from the disaster management committee.

Mr Saunders said it was an indication that "nothing has changed” when informed about mayor Chris Loft's controversial mayoral minute to elect himself as deputy chair of the Local Disaster Management Committee.

The motion saw Cr Stuart Taylor resign from the position on Tuesday.

Earlier this year an adviser was appointed to the Fraser Coast Regional Council following governance problems - a point Mr Saunders made specific mention to.

"The adviser is gone one week, and look at what's happening,” Mr Saunders said.

"The Mayor's pulled a swiftie - we're still seeing the Council in shambles.

"It shows me nothing's changed.”

Mr Saunders further said the matter was a poor indication of where the Council was standing, calling it "a sad state of affairs.”

"We want them to get on with the job rather than playing silly games that will affect the region. It has to stop; it's got to stop,” he said.

"If it wasn't affecting the ratepayers, who would care?

"But this is affecting the ratepayers - we can't go on like this.

"Other regions are going ahead with their work; our Council is just playing games.”

His statements were co-criticised by Cr Rolf Light, who stated it was time he "stayed ot of council's business and looks at his own backyard.”

Cr Taylor previously made reference to the lack of consultation between himself and the other councillors on the mayoral minute.

"It is clear that there was enough time to consult with the Department of Local Government, LGAQ, Cr Light and Cr Maddern on this matter,” the email read.

Cr Loft could not be reached for contact.