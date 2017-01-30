34°
Saunders to advocate for Paradise Dam pippeline

Blake Antrobus
| 30th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
Bruce Saunders MP Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bruce Saunders MP Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has unveiled his plans to advocate for a new irrigation pipeline from Paradise Dam to the Maryborough electorate, estimated to cost upwards of $64 million.

With a lack of rain for several months and drier conditions over summer, Mr Saunders said it was essential that the Maryborough electorate received the funding for the pipeline.

"To expand our agricultural base, we've got to get water into the lower Mary scheme. We've got to get irrigation to it," he said.

"At the moment we haven't had that much rain for that many months; the crop this year will be affected...so we need to get as much land as we possibly can under irrigation. It's got to be done."

The pipeline would also secure the future of the biofuels industry in the region, with Mr Saunders stating he was looking at long-term jobs.

He anticipates that movement on the project would "start shortly" once Parliament resumes.

"We've got to have a constant good supply of water to move the agricultural base here - especially if we're going to go into biofuels," Mr Saunders said.

"I'll be talking to the ministers regarding this issue over the next few weeks, that we look and fast-track water to this region.

"(Agriculture) is a major employer for the area. The future of our area is going to be agriculture, biofuels. That's one of the areas we need, and we need water."

CEO of MSF Sugar Mike Barry said the pipeline was a good solution given the circumstances.

"The issue for us is that the region is undersupplied in water to convert dry land to high-yield land. We've got a need for more water use for agricultural needs," he said.

"It's certainly a good solution, and it makes sense given the surplus of water in Paradise dam. It's up to others to determine which is the best option to use."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce saunders fccouncil

