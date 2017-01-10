Savannah Ritter to represent Queensland in softball

SHE has three seasons of softball under her belt, is a two-time member of Softball Queensland's regional academy, and this weekend she will represent her state for the first time.

Hervey Bay pitcher Savannah Ritter is a talented 14-year-old who will represent Queensland at the NSR Under-15 Girls Regional Softball Championships at Mirrabooka, near Perth.

The competition will pit the best U15 softballers in the country against each other, and will start Sunday.

For Ritter, it is a fine reward for years of hard work on the diamond.

Selection was a surprise to the active teenager, who said she had tried most sports the region had to offer.

"I didn't really (expect selection), because I come from a regional area,” Ritter said. "Most softballers are from Brisbane and Ipswich and they get more experience (playing), and more experienced coaches.

"I've tried every sport there is possible and I fell in love with softball.

"I kept going with it, trained hard and that helped me get this far.”

Ritter was picked not only for her pitching ability, but sublime batting and work in the outfield.

She trains about four times per week for one to two hours at a time.

She said her involvement in Wide Bay and Softball Queensland's academies provided her the chance to face tougher competition, as well as benefit from a higher level of coaching.

"Training is much harder, They push me and help me develop,” she said. "It gives me more opportunity to experience a harder level.”