Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain in Hervey Bay

A SAVVY investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

Ray White Hervey Bay real estate agent Eli Winger told the Courier Mail that investors were jumping in with one per cent vacancy rates across the board.

Just last week Mr Winger sold a studio unit at 11/651 Charlton Esplanade in the Boat Harbour Resort for $78,250 to a savvy investor.

The prime piece of investment property has the potential to bring in $900 per month in rental return and mortgage repayments are nearly half this return.

The studio sold on Charlton Esplanade in the Boat Harbour Resort.

Mr Winger said investors should keep an eye out for the possibility of more future bargain investments on the market.

