Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain in Hervey Bay

2nd Nov 2016 12:19 PM

A SAVVY investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay. 

Ray White Hervey Bay real estate agent Eli Winger told the Courier Mail that investors were jumping in with one per cent vacancy rates across the board. 

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.
A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.


Just last week Mr Winger sold a studio unit at 11/651 Charlton Esplanade in the Boat Harbour Resort for $78,250 to a savvy investor. 

The prime piece of investment property has the potential to bring in $900 per month in rental return and mortgage repayments are nearly half this return. 

The studio sold on Charlton Esplanade in the Boat Harbour Resort.
The studio sold on Charlton Esplanade in the Boat Harbour Resort.

Mr Winger said investors should keep an eye out for the possibility of more future bargain investments on the market. 

With a potential holiday rental return of $900 per month, the fully furnished unit sold in the Boat Harbour Resort, with a potential profit of $530 per month after mortgage repayments.

The unit was snapped up for $78,250.
The unit was snapped up for $78,250.

Mr Winger said to keep an eye out as there would possibly be more bargain investments hitting the market soon.

Have you snapped up a real estate bargain on the Fraser Coast? Email amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au to share your story. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  esplanade investor property real estate

