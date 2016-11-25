Scholarship opportunity for students with agricultural dream

MORE than $100k in scholarship funds is up for grabs for aspiring agriculture students.

The scholarship can go to those wanting to study with Queensland Agricultural Training College next year.



"The scholarships provide financial assistance, and also build confidence and help students achieve their goals," said

Agricultural Training Colleges chief executive officer Mark Tobin said the scholarships aim to ease the financial burden of study to both families and students.

"The scholarships provide financial assistance, and also build confidence and help students achieve their goals," he said



To find out more and how to apply, visit qatc.edu.au.

