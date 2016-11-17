SCHOOLIES: Record numbers sign on for Fraser Island

Attendees at the 2015 Fraser Island SU Schoolies event, which has since grown 240% in 2016.

FRASER Island SU-Schoolies has reported a 240% increase in numbers since 2014, with dozens of new leavers signing up for the experience.

Almost 50 leavers have signed on for 2016 program, marking a sharp climb for the group since it began in 2014.

A spokesperson from SU Queensland said the record number of sign-ons for the program indicated that school leavers were looking for positive alternatives to their final year celebrations.

"It shows that a lot of students are bucking the trend of going to the Gold Coast and traditional events for something that they're guaranteed to have a good time with,” the spokesperson said.

"There's no unnecessary distractions; they can have a genuinely good time with other like-minded students.

"These statistics are based on 2014 measurements going through to this year.”

Attendees at the 2015 Fraser Island SU Schoolies event, which has since grown 240% in 2016. Scripture Union QLD

The SU schoolies program is a pre-registered trip, allowing leavers to participate in activities of their choosing in a drug and alcohol-free environment.

Programs on Fraser Island include 4WDing, exploring Fraser Island's lakes, laser skirmish, snorkelling and stand-up paddle boarding among the dozens of activities.

"It's pre-organised, so all of the activities are prepaid for and the schoolies themselves need to rock up and have a week worth of fun and activities,” the spokesperson said.

For more information on SU Schoolies events, visit su-schoolies.com or phone 1300 478 753.